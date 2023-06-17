Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 256,234 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 624,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 212,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

