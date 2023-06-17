4,157 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Down 1.1 %

RMAX stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 103.70%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 707.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,233 shares of company stock worth $1,656,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Further Reading

