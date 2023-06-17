1,000 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $204,205,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

