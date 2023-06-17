Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimball International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Kimball International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Kimball International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 292,878 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

