Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.