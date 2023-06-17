Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.03 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

