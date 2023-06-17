Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

