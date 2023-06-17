Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,770,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

