Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $239.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.38 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

