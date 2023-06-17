iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

