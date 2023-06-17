188 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,639.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,435.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

