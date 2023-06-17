Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

