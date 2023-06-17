Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $545,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $778.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $727.69 and a 200-day moving average of $707.39. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

