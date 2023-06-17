Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

