Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $306,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
