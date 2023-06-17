Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,943,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,550,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.