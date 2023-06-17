Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,943,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,550,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
