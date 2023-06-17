Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.39% of Aramark worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

