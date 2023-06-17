Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $79.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.83.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
WOLF stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
