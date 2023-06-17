Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $115,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

