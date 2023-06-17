Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

