iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,202,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

