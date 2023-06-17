Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

