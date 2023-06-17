Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 372 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $62.13.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

