iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

