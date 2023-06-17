Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.