Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,306 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,723. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

