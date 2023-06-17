Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

ESGE stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

