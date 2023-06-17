Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDY opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

