iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

