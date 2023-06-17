Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,050 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $57.75 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

