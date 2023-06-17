Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,947,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

