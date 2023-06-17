Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

