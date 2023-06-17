Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DPG opened at $10.13 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
