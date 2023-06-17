Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

NYSE:DPG opened at $10.13 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

In related news, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,835 shares of company stock worth $72,204 in the last 90 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

