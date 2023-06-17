Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

