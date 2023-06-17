Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $27,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

