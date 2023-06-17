Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,534 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 783,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

