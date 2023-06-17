Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 237.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

VRTX stock opened at $347.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

