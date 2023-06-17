Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

