Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.