ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in BP by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

