ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,587,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.