ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 5,090 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

