892 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

