ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 501 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

