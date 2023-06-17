ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $76,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681,054 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 13.87% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,675 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 396,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 882.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.