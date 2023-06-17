ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 13,320 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

