ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $403.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

