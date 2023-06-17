ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 24,043 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 12.93% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 192,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 151,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 138,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

