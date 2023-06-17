Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 338.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of CWSRF opened at $6.84 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.