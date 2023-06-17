Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $199,354.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

