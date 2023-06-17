Emily Fairbairn Acquires 250,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 250,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MOVE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

