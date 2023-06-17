Emily Fairbairn Acquires 250,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 250,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Movano Price Performance
MOVE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Movano Company Profile
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
